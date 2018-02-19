Wizards' John Wall: No longer using crutches
Wall (knee) is no longer using crutches, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Wall made the revelation during his media availability over All-Star Weekend, remarking that he's done with the crutches less than three weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Still, Wall did not have much to say when asked to gauge when he might return to game action. "I really don't know because I'm just doing everything the doctors are telling me," Wall said. "I haven't really tried to get back on the court yet so, just doing the little things. And I haven't started running yet. So whenever I get to that point I can kind of start grasping stuff and understanding what level I'm at but right now it's between six-to-eight weeks. It might be longer but I don't know. I haven't got to that point." Wall went on to confirm that he'll begin traveling with the team after the All-Star break, but at this point it seems unlikely that he'll be back on the court until sometime in mid-to-late-March, at the earliest. Washington has 25 regular season games remaining, 14 of which will be played on their home court.
