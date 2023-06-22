Poole was traded from the Warriors to the Wizards on Thursday in exchange for Chris Paul, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In addition to Poole, the Wizards will receive a protected first-rounder in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027. Poole's role with the Warriors steadily increased over the past few seasons, and he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game last season despite starting in just 47 of 82 appearances. The 24-year-old should have an opportunity to take on more of a leading role for the new-look Wizards, who have traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the days leading up to Thursday's NBA Draft.