Porzingis supplied 21 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-121 loss to the Celtics.

Porzingis has now scored at least 20 points in two of his last three games and in five of his last seven appearances. so the big man continues to find ways to produce on the offensive end of the court. Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game during the current month.