Kuzma contributed 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Kuzma once again surpassed the 20-point mark, something that has been a trend for him throughout the entire campaign, and he also ended just two rebounds shy of a double-double. Kuzma has gone six consecutive games without a double-double, but that hasn't reduced his fantasy appeal drastically, as he's still averaging 21.5 points with 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in that six-game stretch.