Kuzma is questionable to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday due to illness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Kuzma was a late addition to the injury report, and he wasn't in attendance at the morning shootaround. If the forward is unable to suit up Wednesday, the Wizards will need guys like Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly to step up.