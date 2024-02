Kuzma (illness) isn't listed on Washington's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Kuzma missed Washington's final game before the All-Star break due to an illness but has had plenty of time to clear the aliment and should be full go Thursday. Over his last four appearances, Kuzma has averaged 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game.