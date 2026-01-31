site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Bagley (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Bagley has received the green light to return from a five-game absence. With Alex Sarr (calf) questionable to play, Bagley is on the radar as a streaming option for Sunday's slate.
