Bagley is not in the Wizards' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Bagley made his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Thursday against the Mavericks and finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes. Even with Alex Sarr (back) sidelined for Saturday's contest, Bagley will retreat to the bench while Jonas Valanciunas gets the start at center.