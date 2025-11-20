default-cbs-image
Bagley (undisclosed) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Bagley went back to the locker room during the third quarter for undisclosed reasons, but he checked back into the contest early in the fourth period. He's serving as one of the Wizards' top big men Wednesday due to the absence of Alex Sarr (toe).

