Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Coming off bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley is coming off the bench in Thursday's preseason finale against Detroit.
Alex Sarr will supplant Bagley in the starting group Thursday. This exhibition finale is Bagley's last chance to make a case for the backup center role.
