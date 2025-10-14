Bagley recorded 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in Monday's 120-103 preseason win over the Knicks.

With Alex Sarr (rest) sidelined, Bagley got the starting nod in Monday's contest. The big man led the Wizards in scoring and also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with Washington and is likely to compete for playing time with Tristan Vukcevic and Anthony Gill behind Sarr.