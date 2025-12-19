Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley will come off the bench for Thursday's game in San Antonio.
Alex Sarr is back and starting, so Bagley will return to a reserve role, where his value will take a hit. As a member of the second unit this season, Bagley has recorded averages of 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes a night.
