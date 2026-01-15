Bagley amassed 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the Clippers.

Alex Sarr's ejection opened up extra opportunity for Bagley, who has largely been a non-factor in his first full season with the Wizards. The Duke product was a highly-touted first-round pick for the Kings in 2018, but he's failed to find consistent minutes during stints with Memphis and Washington. He showed flashes of his skill set in relief, but Sarr has a stranglehold on the starting job. He won't cede more minutes to Bagley anytime soon.