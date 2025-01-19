Bagley (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Bagley has missed 14 games in a row with a knee sprain and doesn't have a clear timetable to return to the hardwood. The big man's next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Remains sidelined with knee sprain•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Will not play Thursday•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Avoids season-ending injury•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Leaves early with knee injury•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Goes to locker room Monday•