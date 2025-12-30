Bagley ended Monday's 115-101 loss to the Suns with seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 22 minutes.

Alex Sarr had a nightmare showing in 25 minutes, while Bagley had a much better outing this time around. Sarr is the future of the center spot in Washington, so despite this dud, the Wizards will give him every opportunity to keep developing. Bagley remains one of the better backup centers in the NBA currently.