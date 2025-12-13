default-cbs-image
Bagley logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 130-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bagley has started regularly since returning from a four-game absence on Dec. 1, and he's finding ways to be productive. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis hurts him a bit, but Bagley has scored in double digits in three of his five outings in December. Over that stretch, he's averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest.

