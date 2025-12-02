Bagley had 22 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over Milwaukee.

Bagley drew the start Monday due to Alex Sarr (adductor) being sidelined, and he certainly didn't disappoint. In two starts this season, Bagley has averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.0 minutes. As for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Sarr's status is currently in the air.