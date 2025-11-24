Bagley (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Bagley has missed the Wizards' past two games with a right hip contusion and is questionable to return Tuesday. The 2018 first-round pick has held a steady bench role in the frontcourt, averaging 7.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.8 minutes across 14 appearances (one start) this season. If he remains out, Tristan Vukcevic would be positioned for increased run at center.