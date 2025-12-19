Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Returns to bench Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley provided 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 119-94 loss to the Spurs.
Bagley moved back to the bench, with Alex Sarr returning to the starting lineup following an injury-related absence. Bagley had been a viable 12-team asset during Sarr's hiatus, but will likely go back to being more of a streaming candidate. While the production Thursday was serviceable, there is every chance the coaching staff was simply easing Sarr back into the rotation, meaning his playing time could increase rapidly over the next week.
