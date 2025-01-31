Bagley (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Bagley hasn't played since Dec. 26 and is set to miss his 21st straight contest. Given that the Wizards haven't provided an indication regarding Bagley's potential return to on-cour, full-contact work, it's safe to consider the 25-year-old as week-to-week going forward.
