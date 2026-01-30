site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Sitting out again
RotoWire Staff
Bagley (back) will not play Friday against the Lakers.
Bagley will be sidelined for a fifth straight contest and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Sunday against the Kings.
