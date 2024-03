Bagley will start Friday's game against the Pistons.

With Richaun Holmes (toe) sidelined, Bagley will move into the starting lineup again. From Feb. 10 to March 4, Bagley drew 10 straight starts for the Wizards and averaged 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.2 minutes.