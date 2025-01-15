Bagley (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Phoenix.
Bagley will now miss 12 straight games due to his knee injury, and it is unknown when he would make his potential return this season. In the 19 games Bagley did play in, he averaged 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks over 8.9 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Avoids season-ending injury•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Leaves early with knee injury•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Goes to locker room Monday•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Pours in 20 points from bench•
-
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Back to bench Saturday•