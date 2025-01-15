Bagley (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Phoenix.

Bagley will now miss 12 straight games due to his knee injury, and it is unknown when he would make his potential return this season. In the 19 games Bagley did play in, he averaged 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks over 8.9 minutes.