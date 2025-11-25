site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Marvin Bagley: Won't go Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bagley (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Bagley is set for a third straight absence due to a right hip contusion. Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic will be tasked with stepping up at center in Bagley's place again Tuesday.
