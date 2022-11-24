Morris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Heat.

Morris has missed the last pair of tilts while working through an ankle issue, and his status for Friday remains in flux. However, the fact that Morris was viewed as a game-time decision Wednesday likely means a return isn't far off. If Morris can't go, Jordan Goodwin could draw another start at point guard, depending on the status of teammate Bradley Beal (quad), who is questionable.