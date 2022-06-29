Morris was traded to the Wizards on Wednesday, along with Will Barton, in exchange for Kenatvious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In a deal that pushes Denver under the luxury tax line, the Nuggets will swap a pair of key rotation players to bring in a veteran wing in Caldwell-Pope, as well as a backup point guard on a non-guaranteed deal in Smith. A late-second-round pick in 2017, Morris has gradually developed into one of the more reliable backup point guards in the NBA over the last few years. After posting 10.2 points and 3.2 assists per game in 2020-21, Morris moved into a larger role last season with Jamal Murray (knee) unavailable. The Iowa State product started 74 of his 75 appearances, posting career-bests in virtually every statistical category, including minutes (29.9), points (12.6) and assists (4.4) per game. Morris is under contract through the 2023-24 season, so the Wizards likely view him as a potential long-term piece alongside Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and No. 10 overall pick Johnny Davis. Once camp begins in the fall, Morris may end up competing with Davis for the starting point guard job.