Holmes (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Cleveland.
Holmes was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness, though he appears to be good to go for Friday. The big man has averaged 6.7 minutes per game across only three regular-season appearances, so his presence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Cleared for Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Iffy against San Antonio•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Won't play Monday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Dealing with illness•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Agrees to two-year deal with Wiz•