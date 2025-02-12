Holmes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Alex Sarr is returning from an ankle injury Wednesday, pushing Holmes to the bench. Holmes has averaged 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 points, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks in 11.5 minutes over 12 games off the Wizards' bench this season.
