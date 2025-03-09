Holmes totaled 10 points (5-11 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 20 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 118-117 victory over the Raptors.

The double-double was the third of the season for Holmes, all of which have come in his last 11 appearances (six starts). The veteran big missed the Wizards' previous contest due to a knee contusion, but the injury didn't derail his momentum. Over that 11-game stretch, Holmes has averaged 11.4 points, 7.8 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 71.6 percent from the floor in 24.2 minutes.