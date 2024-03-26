Holmes recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 107-105 victory over the Bulls.

The veteran big has started six straight games since returning from a toe injury March 16, and his production -- particularly on the glass -- has grown nearly with each contest. Holmes has ripped down at least 14 boards in three straight games, and over the last four he has averaged 11.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. Marvin Bagley returned from his own back injury Saturday but has been on a minutes restriction the last two games, playing just 17 minutes Monday, and given Holmes' current form he may not give up the starting role easily.