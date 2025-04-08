Holmes (shoulder) has been listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Holmes is trending toward not playing Tuesday in Indiana due to a shoulder contusion. The Wizards will likely turn to Anthony Gill (hamstring) and Tristan Vukcevic (knee) against the Pacers if they are cleared to play.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Unlikely to return Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Still out Sunday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Questionable vs. Boston•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Not playing Thursday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Done for night with shoulder injury•