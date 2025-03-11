Holmes (knee) will play Tuesday against the Pistons.
On Monday against the Raptors, Holmes missed his second game over the previous three games due to a left knee contusion. With Holmes set to return to the rotation, Tristan Vukcevic could see his minutes as the backup center take a big hit.
