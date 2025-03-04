Holmes (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Following Monday's loss to the Heat, Holmes is in danger of missing Wednesday's game against Utah due to a left knee contusion. Tristan Vukcevic could see more minutes on the floor if Holmes is ruled out against the Jazz.
