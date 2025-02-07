Holmes (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland.
Holmes got the spot start during Wednesday's win over Brooklyn, though he is now in danger of missing Friday's contest due to a non-COVID illness. If the big man joins Alex Sarr (ankle) and Alex Len (recently traded) on the shelf, Tristan Vukcevic and Anthony Gill could see extended run.
