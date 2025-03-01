Holmes isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Hornets.
Alex Sarr will replace Holmes in the starting lineup Saturday after missing Washington's previous three contests due to an ankle injury. Holmes is averaging 3.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.0 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench.
