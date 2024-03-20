Holmes is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a non-COVID illness.
Holmes recently returned from a three-game absence due to a left big toe sprain, and he's averaged 9.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game over three appearances since then. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Thursday due to his illness.
