Holmes (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto.
Holmes is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to the left knee contusion. The big man has provided a spark off the bench behind Alex Sarr, and if he's sidelined once again, Tristan Vukcevic will likely see a bump in playing time off the bench.
