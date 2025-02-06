Holmes is part of the Wizards' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
Holmes will get the first crack at replacing Jonas Valanciunas (recently traded) in the starting lineup after Valanciunas was dealt to Sacramento earlier Wednesday. It'll be Holmes' first start of the season.
