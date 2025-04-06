Holmes (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Holmes and Tristan Vukcevic (knee) have been downgraded from questionable to out. In their absence, Jaylen Martin, Anthony Gill and JT Thor are candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Questionable vs. Boston•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Not playing Thursday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Done for night with shoulder injury•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Heads to locker room Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Efficient off bench•