Holmes supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Friday's 134-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Holmes held things down in the paint Friday despite entering the contest questionable with a non-COVID illness, leading all Wizards players in rebounds en route to a double-double showcase. Holmes set season-high marks in both scoring and rebounds while recording his first double-double of the year. He has now hauled in 10 or more boards on three occasions.