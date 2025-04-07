Holmes (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
Holmes is heading towards a third straight absence due to a right shoulder contusion. Anthony Gill and Tristan Vukcevic (knee) would be slated to see more minutes off the bench behind Alex Sarr if Holmes is officially ruled out.
More News
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Still out Sunday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Questionable vs. Boston•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Not playing Thursday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Doubtful to play Thursday•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Done for night with shoulder injury•
-
Wizards' Richaun Holmes: Heads to locker room Wednesday•