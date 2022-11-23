Hachimura (ankle) partially participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was sidelined for Sunday's win over Charlotte due to the ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Miami. His participation during shootaround is a good sign, albeit in a limited fashion, but his official status won't be known until the team sees how the ankle responds to the shootaround, per Ava Wallace of The Washington Post.