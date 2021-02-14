Coach Scott Brooks said the team has yet to determine Westbrook's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set against the Rockets on Monday, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

The 32-year-old hasn't played in both ends of a back-to-back yet this season, so it would buck a season-long trend if he's available. Westbrook played 29 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Celtics and had 13 points (6-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal. Raul Neto and Troy Brown likely will split point duties if Westbrook ends up sitting out Monday.