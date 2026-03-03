Cooper ended Monday's 123-118 loss to Houston with 21 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes.

Cooper erupted for a season-high 21 points in the loss, giving the coaching staff something to think about. The Wizards will be shorthanded Tuesday against Orlando which could give Cooper another extended look, but it's worth mentioning that Trae Young (knee) is targeting a return Thursday against Utah.