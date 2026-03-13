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Cooper (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Cooper is dealing with a sprained right ankle and foot and could miss Saturday's game after appearing in each of Washington's last 19 contests. If the two-way player is ultimately ruled out, Bub Carrington and Jaden Hardy would be candidates to see a slight bump in minutes.

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