Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Cooper is dealing with a sprained right ankle and foot and could miss Saturday's game after appearing in each of Washington's last 19 contests. If the two-way player is ultimately ruled out, Bub Carrington and Jaden Hardy would be candidates to see a slight bump in minutes.
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