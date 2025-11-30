Wizards' Sharife Cooper: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper has been ruled out for Monday's game versus Milwaukee due to a right calf strain.
Cooper is a negligible part of the rotation in Washington, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Philadelphia.
