Riley finished with 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 39 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

Riley bounced back from a pair of single-digit scoring efforts over his previous two games with a 21-point performance. Monday marked the rookie's fourth 20-point outing of the year, as well as the fourth time he's connected on four triples in a game. After not seeing consistent playing time to open the campaign, Riley has emerged as an elevated contributor down the stretch for the Wizards, logging 25-plus minutes in each of his past 12 appearances.