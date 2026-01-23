Riley amassed 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 loss to the Nuggets.

With Trae Young (knee) still several weeks away from making his team debut, Riley has a considerable runway to added minutes. Even so, the rookie first-rounder has averaged just 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest over nine games this month and doesn't yet carry much fantasy appeal.