Riley totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and one rebound across 23 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over Indiana.

The Wizards are missing several key players, which allowed Riley to operate as the sixth man Sunday. He's averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.5 minutes per game over his last five contests, so the rise in playing time hasn't translated into a significant bump in fantasy value.