Riley amassed 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Suns.

Riley contributed across the board and was one of three bench players to score in double digits. This was a nice response from the rookie forward, who was held scoreless across 19 minutes Sunday against Memphis. Riley is averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.2 minutes over 11 December appearances, and there should continue to be minutes available as Washington periodically rests Khris Middleton.